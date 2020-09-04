Central Piedmont Theatre presents fall lineup online

CHARLOTTE — Central Piedmont Theatre will perform three productions virtually this fall, bringing live, local theater into homes for free.

Watch the following productions on Facebook (www.facebook.com/cpccarts) or YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCqa6h7WcS-pMN-ro3FOhfHw).

“A Virtual Whodunnit”

Sept.25-26 and Oct. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Preston Sterling is hosting a Zoom meeting with his children, third wife and closest staff to celebrate his birthday. The bitter, old billionaire is bullying everyone once again and threatening to change his will when—ZZZZZT! Sterling is electrocuted through his cell phone. Enter Rockford Sloan, homicide detective. Through a series of Zoom conferences, Sloan questions the usual suspects, all of whom had a motive. With a wink and a healthy nod to those famous noir detectives of yesteryear, “A Virtual Whodunnit” is written to be performed entirely online. When every suspect has motive and opportunity, it’s up to our detective and the audience to find the killer. With three possible endings, every performance means viewers will never be sure “who did it.”

“Almost, Maine”

Nov. 5, 7 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. In fact, it’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So, it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream which the Central Piedmont Theatre troupe will perform on-stage in the Dale F. Halton Theater to be streamed live.

“Our Place”

Nov. 6, 12 and 14 at 7: 30 p.m.; Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

The unassuming location of a dock extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories, including a young couple; a young woman and her dad; a man and his disagreeable family; a couple experiencing relationship difficulties; and a teenager experiencing hardships who is joined by his six-year-old sister. The entire ensemble gathers on the dock for a poetic epilogue and discovers the true meaning of “Our Place” — both comedic and tragic. This will be performed at Halton Theater and streamed live.