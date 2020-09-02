Atrium Health’s masking initiative passes 1M milestone

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has distributed more than 1 million free masks in the Charlotte region.

Of that, more than 700,000 masks have been distributed to the area’s most vulnerable populations, including the Latinx and African American communities, the elderly and to at-risk youth.

President and CEO Eugene Woods announced a newly formed public-private Million Mask Initiative at a state capitol news conference in late June.

Atrium Health forged a coalition with Mecklenburg County and several leading businesses in the region to distribute more than 2 million free masks in Charlotte and surrounding communities, with a specific focus on those in high-vulnerability zip codes and to local small businesses.

“This public-private partnership has become a national example of how business leaders, health professionals and government officials can work together to make a significant and positive impact on the community and spur our local economy,” said Dr. David Callaway, chief of operational and disaster medicine at Atrium Health.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said the Million Mask Initiative has been a contributing factor in helping the county slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I believe the work of our collective teams spanning the business, sports, health, government and non-profit communities to get masks into people’s hands, modeling smart, safe behaviors and continuing to share the message of how masks save lives is having a real impact,” said Harris.

Atrium Health’s Million Mask Initiative will continue to distribute free masks to the community.

Visit www.AtriumHealth.org/freemasks for a list of locations and times when residents can pick up masks.