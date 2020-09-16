Atrium Health offers high-risk maternity care closer to home

Photos courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has opened its newest Maternal Fetal Medicine location in south Charlotte.

Atrium Health Women’s Care has a team of maternal-fetal specialists, sonographers, genetic counselors and more to provide high-risk maternity care. Its physicians and consultation services team provides women with a history of complicated pregnancies, or women experiencing medical complications in pregnancy, ongoing care and management.

The office, located in suite 4300 at 10660 Park Road, allows patients to get treatment and care closer to home.

Atrium Health Maternal Fetal Medicine also partners with many of the pediatric and neonatal physicians, such as cardiologists, urologists and surgeons, who may be involved in the care of a patient’s baby after birth and are connected to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Institute.