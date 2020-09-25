Atrium Health breaks ground on regional rehabilitation hospital

Atrium Health leaders commemorate the groundbreaking of the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation hospital. A ceremony was held Thursday, to kick off the project at the construction site on the campus of Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center. Pictured are Robbie Parks, Dr. William Bockenek, Robert Larrison, Ken Haynes, Todd Bennett, Armando Chardiet, Vicki Block and Colin Lane. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health broke ground Sept. 24 on the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation hospital.

The project is the first step in the modernization of Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus.

Officials said the new building will be a regional rehabilitation hospital, designed with state-of-the-art technology and programs to better serve patients and the surrounding communities.

“A bricks and mortar milestone with a scope, scale and size that is not only significant, but is truly fulfilling our mission of hope, health and healing – for all,” said Ken Haynes, president of Atrium Health’s Greater Charlotte Region.

When construction is complete, the new specialized hospital will include a 150,000-square-foot replacement hospital, 70 private patient rooms, a 9,300-square-foot outpatient clinic, an outdoor therapy challenge garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living.

“Our new rehabilitation hospital will provide an environment with a focus on patient experience, enhanced quality of care and be a state-of-the-art hospital that will allow for recruitment of the best and the brightest providers,” said Dr. William Bockenek, chief medical officer of Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. “Each of these will help raise the standards of excellence for Carolinas Rehabilitation, continuing to make this hospital a leader in patient care.”

The groundbreaking coincided with the hospital’s 70th anniversary during National Rehabilitation Week. It also marks the start of major improvements to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus.

“It’s incredible to imagine that seven decades ago, our predecessors stood here, shovel in hand, doing exactly what we are doing,” said Robert Larrison, president of Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. “Just like us, they had a vision to bring care to the most vulnerable in our community. It’s a privilege and honor to continue their legacy in the very place where it all began.”

Construction on the new rehabilitation hospital is expected to take just over a year with a grand opening slated in the next 18 to 24 months.