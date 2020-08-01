UNCF to host virtual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon

Oprah Winfrey headlined last year’s luncheon and surprised the audience by agreeing to match the $1.149 million that had already been raised, making it a record-breaking event. Event fundraisers hope to raise at least $500,000 this year. Photo courtesy of UNCF

CHARLOTTE – The 18th annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon is moving online this year.

The event, scheduled for noon Sept. 26, will feature speakers, an awards presentation, a tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou, followed by a live social hour showcasing the “HATitude” competition and celebrity appearances. A virtual mall will feature more than 25 minority-owned vendors from across the country.

The event honors women corporate, community and civic leaders who have received positive recognition locally, statewide, nationally or internationally. Proceeds benefit students across the U.S. who lack the financial support for college.

“As the current health crisis continues – hitting communities of color especially hard – we are looking for ways to make it possible for our students to continue to be engaged, be inspired and to continue to earn the degrees they need, and we need them to have,” said Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO “Many of them will be our future doctors, nurses, virologists, pharmacists, lab technicians, paramedics – the frontline personnel who will fight the viruses of the future we will all face.”

The luncheon will honor Beverly Evans Smith (national president and CEO of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority); Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover (international president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority); Valerie Hollingsworth Baker (international centennial president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority); and Deborah Catchings-Smith (24th international president of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority) with the UNCF “Women Who Lead Award.”

“The national crisis and the uncertainty around the spread of the coronavirus have motivated us to rethink the way we fundraise, forcing us to move from doing things in person to virtual events,” said Tiffany Jones, area development director of UNCF. “We are fortunate that during these challenging times our loyal donors and corporate partners continue to support the work that we do across the country.”

Register at www.UNCF.org/MAWWLL.