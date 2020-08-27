Sustain Charlotte hosts virtual conversation on saving tree canopy

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte will host a free virtual conversation at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 on saving Charlotte’s tree canopy.

UNC Charlotte researcher Doug Shoemaker, Trees Charlotte board member Lori Collins and Charlotte City Councilmember Dimple Ajmera will join the nonprofit to explore trends in tree loss and what can be done to rebuild the canopy.

Register for the event through this link.

The event is part of Sustain Charlotte’s Grow Smart CLT event series. Launched in 2018, these events explore the multiple challenges Charlotte faces due to our rapid increase in population and how these can be overcome through smarter growth.

Visit www.sustaincharlotte.org for details.