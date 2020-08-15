Retirement Clearinghouse expands Charlotte headquarters

CHARLOTTE – Retirement Clearinghouse LLC is adding 300 new employees and investing more than $4 million to expand its headquarters in Charlotte.

Founded in 2001, Retirement Clearinghouse provides retirement asset portability services to employees as they move their retirement savings from one employer plan to another.

“We look forward to fulfilling our long-term goal of preserving retirement savings for millions of working Americans,” CEO Spencer Williams said. “We are proud to continue our growth right here in Mecklenburg County, where our company was founded.”

The company will move into a new office in the Ayrsley development in the Steele Creek neighborhood.

Available roles will primarily be in information technology, call center, and client and stakeholder services with additional jobs available for human resources, finance, administrative and management staff.

The average salary for the new positions will exceed $72,000.

“This is great news for our city, as another successful company continues to expand and thrive in Charlotte,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “Retirement Clearinghouse LLC provides a vital service for retirement planning and I know it will fit in well with business development initiatives in Steele Creek and south Charlotte.”