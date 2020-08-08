Restaurant Inspections (July 31 to Aug. 6)

Photo courtesy of Duckworth’s

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 31 to Aug. 6:

Lowest Scores

• Marcos Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. 28277– 88.5

Violations include: Food protection manager wasn’t available; employee didn’t wash hands properly; foods in prep top unit weren’t held cold enough; pizza sauce wasn’t marked by time; and drying racks needed cleaning.

• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road 28277 – 90.5

Violations include: Sheet pan with washed peppers was stored below boxes of unwashed mushrooms; metal insert pans had stickers and residue on them; fried chicken in walk-in cooler wasn’t held cold enough; and there wasn’t written procedures for sushi rice.

• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 90.5

Violations include: Trash can was in front of hand sink; food in grill drawers (raw salmon, raw chicken, raw burgers and deli meat) wasn’t held cold enough; and inspector spotted dead insects under equipment at bar area.

28209

• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 93

• Pasta & Provisions, 4700 Park Road – 98

• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Smoothie King, 1600 E Woodlawn Road – 96

• Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98

• Taco Bell, 1800 E. Woodlawn Road – 98

• Viva Chicken, 4500 Park Road – 98

• Zacks Hamburgers, 4009 South Blvd. – 99

28210

• Asian Wok, 10715 Park Road – 92.5

• Clean Juice, 8428 Park Road – 99

• RH Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 96.5

28211

• The Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road – 97

28226

• Fresh Market (deli), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

28270

• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95.5

• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 96

28277

• 131 Main, 9886 Rea Road – 95

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 92.5

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 14015 Conlan Circle – 96.5

• Firebirds/Stonecrest, 7716 Rea Road – 92

• Harris Teeter Starbucks, 11135 Golf Links Drive – 96

• Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 96.5

• Hickory Tavern Raw Bar & Grill, 11504 Providence Road – 90.5

• Improper Pig,, 9855 Sandy Rock Place – 95

• Ma Ma Wok, 11914 Elm Lane – 95

• Marcos Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. – 88.5

• Market Deli, 10636 Providence Road – 94

• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 98.5

• Pio Chicken, 9816 Rea Road – 97.5

• Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 94

• Red Sake, 8410 Rea Road – 90.5

• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5

• Subway, 13855 Conlan Circle – 94

• Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 96

• Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 North Community House Road – 98.5

• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5