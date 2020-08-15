Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 7 to 13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurant from Aug. 7 to 13:

Lowest Scores

• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 86.5

Violations include: Chemical hung from hand sink at front line; dish machine wasn’t properly sanitizing; ricotta in pastry bag and bottle of pizza sauce weren’t holding cold enough; mozzarella, Italian sausage, meatball topping and pepperoni weren’t marked by date; and soap dispenser was laying on shelving above clean food containers.

• Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 90

Violations include: Open employee drinks were on prep tables; multiple food products were uncovered; some products were not holding cold enough; eggs rolls, chicken and lo mein didn’t have date mark; a chemical bottle was unlabeled near dish machine.

• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5

Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; employee was sucking lollipop while preparing food; shellstock tags for July weren’t marked by date; line cook wiped gloved hands on soiled wiping cloths while handling foods; and multiple foods inside walk-in cooler weren’t holding cold enough;

28209

• 7-Eleven, 4401 Park Road – 95

• Circle K, 4336 Park Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (produce), 5030 Park Road – 99.5

• Jimmy John’s, 4500 Park Road – 97

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97.5

• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Starbucks, 4425 Park Road – 99

28210

• Bentley’s Restaurant, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 98

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court – 98

• Yafa Halal Market, 10703 Park Road – 97

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 94

28211

• Catering II You, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5

• Felix Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93

• Koishi Restaurant, 120 N. Sharon Amity Road – 94

• Magpies, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98.5

• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95

• Thai House, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96

28226

• Tacos 4 Life, 3351 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

28270

• Zaika Express, 9010 Monroe Road – 94

28277

• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5

• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 95

• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95

• Chick-fil-A, 10001 Rea Road – 98.5

• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 95.5

• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 86.5

• First Watch, 6311 Providence Farm Lane – 93

• Harris Teeter (Pizza/Cheese Island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 15007 John J. Delaney Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (bakery/deli), 10616 Providence Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (deli), 7852 Rea Road – 94.5

• Hilton Garden Inn Waverly, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98

• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 99

• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 98

• Mod Pizza, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 95.5

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96

• Room 18 Asian – Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 96.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill Ballantyne, 14021 Conlan Circle – 97

• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Via Roma, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5

• Viva Chicken, 11620 Waverly Center Drive – 93