Restaurant Inspections (Aug. 14 to 20)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 14-20:

28209

• Ahn Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 97

• Circle K, 2926 Selwyn Ave. – 93.5

• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 3609 South Blvd. – 96

28210

• Circle K, 10329 Park Road – 96.5

• D.D. Peckers Wing Shack, 10403 Park Road – 95.5

28211

• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 97.5

• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93

• Subway, 901 N. Wendover Road – 98

• Subway, 3039 South Blvd. – 96

28226

• Harris Teeter (deli), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (melon bar), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

28277

• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 95.5

• Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 95

• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 93.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99

• The Q Shack, 10822 Providence Road – 97

• Whole Foods Market (meat), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

Pineville

• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 93