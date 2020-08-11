Republican National Convention designated as ‘No Drone Zone’

CHARLOTTE — Government agencies will establish a “No Drone Zone” during the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The FAA will establish a Temporary Flight Restriction that prohibits drones and other manned aircraft as part of required security measures. The restriction includes a 30-nautical-mile radius of the Charlotte Convention Center up to 18,000 feet in altitude from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

Anyone flying a drone within the “No Drone Zone” could face criminal charges, fines in excess of $30,000 and drone confiscation.

The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Specific details about the Temporary Flight Restrictions will be available at www.tfr.faa.gov 72 hours prior to the event. Go to www.faa.gov for more information.