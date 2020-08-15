Regional council rebrands with new identity, website

The new logo design speaks to how Centralina brings communities together, and it reflects the organization’s work across county lines to create area-wide solutions. It uses overlapping colors in a weaving pattern to illustrate the organization’s collaborative nature and community-centered mindset. The four colors are a subtle way to tie in its departments.

CHARLOTTE – Centralina Council of Governments has rebranded as Centralina Regional Council.

“We have been championing regional collaboration through the dedicated service of our departments and affiliated organizations since 1968,” Executive Director Geraldine Gardner said. “After more than 50 years of service, it was the right time to refresh our strategy so that we’re prepared to adapt to the needs of our growing region.”

Centralina provides a platform for regional coordination on planning, mobility, economic development, workforce development, aging and health for a nine-county Charlotte region.

It is one of 16 councils in North Carolina enabled by the General Assembly to meet regional needs while providing support to local governments and direct services to individuals.

“Our local governments need Centralina to be both visionary in moving our region towards a brighter future and practical in helping us respond to the needs of our citizenry,” said Mooresville Commissioner Bobby Compton, who chairs its board of delegates..

Centralina teamed up with Moonlight Creative to develop a brand strategy that includes a new visual identity and website. “We saw a rebrand as an opportunity to better reflect where we are today as an organization, strengthen communication with our stakeholders and create more opportunities to connect and serve our region,” Gardner said. “Our passion for public service and commitment to the region remains the same, but will be newly aligned under a refreshed brand identity.”