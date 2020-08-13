Pandemic changes priorities for pro organizer

Candi Ruppert

CHARLOTTE – Prior to the pandemic, the bulk of Candi Ruppert’s business involved organizing cluttered closets, kitchens and pantries. Post-pandemic, estate cleanouts have shifted from 30% of her business to 75%.

“In those situations, the homeowners passed and families are dealing with an empty house,” Ruppert said. “People don’t have the fear of face to face contact.”

Ruppert, who owns SAGE Organizing and Estate Cleaning, also works with a lot of families that are downsizing. They may have lived in the same house for many years and they are preparing to move in with the kids or senior living.

Such clients may have given away possessions to their children or have sold the majority of the things that have value, but they are still left with a house full of stuff they no longer need.

Ruppert meets with clients in-person or on Zoom to go over the logistics of the organizing. She’ll also tour the home, taking a peek at every drawer, cupboard and closet to figure out the workload. She then gets to work.

One of the benefits of having Ruppert go through a home is that she takes an inventory of everything in the house and provides itemized reports of things she donates to local charities, such as Beds for Kids, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Matthews HELP Center and ZABS Place. The client can use the list for tax deductions.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.sageorganizingco.com to learn more about SAGE Organizing and Estate Cleaning.