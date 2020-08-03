Organic Bronze Bar provides an alternative to UV tanning

Jennifer Elgamal and Cortney Carty have rought Organic Bronze Bar to the SouthPark area. Photo courtesy of Organic Bronze Bar

CHARLOTTE – Organic Bronze Bar is set to open its doors Aug. 27 in Providence Plaza, giving residents in SouthPark and the surrounding area a new way to secure sun-kissed skin without the harmful effects of traditional UV tanning.

The opening marks the second location in Charlotte for Organic Bronze Bar, which also operates in Ballantyne.

Organic Bronze Bar offers an airbrush spray tan made with all-natural, paraben-free, organic ingredients in a salon setting. Its exclusive spray tan formula is vegan, gluten-free and includes no harsh chemicals or preservatives.

The solution is comprised of naturally derived seaweed extract, coconut oil, Echinacea extract, anti-oxidants and pure botanicals along with 75 more hydrating ingredients that leave skin with a radiant, natural-looking bronze glow. A moisturizing SPF 15 protection is built into the bronzer to keep skin healthy and feeling soft.

“We really saw a gap in service for consumers looking to capture a healthy glow without being exposed to harmful chemicals or UV rays,” said Cortney Carty, owner of Organic Bronze Bar SouthPark. “As a customer first, I was blown away by the experience at Organic Bronze Bar. Not only can you feel good about the product you are using, but the sophisticated setting and customized treatment elevate the tanning process and ensure your skin looks and feels its best.”

After customizing the tanning solution to achieve the desired look, a specialist applies each airbrush to ensure the right amount of coverage in each area and match your skin type, from very light to naturally dark skin.

Organic Bronze Bar donates a portion of proceeds to skin cancer research, hosts educational events, partners with the medical community to provide skin checks and offers an array of healthy skincare products for purchase in-store.

“Keeping our focus on health and a continual commitment to improving the tanning experience is what sets Organic Bronze Bar apart and makes it a go-to source for skincare services in the area,” Carty said.

She has teamed up with Charlotte native Jennifer Elgamal to bring Organic Bronze Bar to SouthPark.

Elgamal brings almost 20 years of experience as a licensed esthetician to her new role managing the salon’s daily operations. She has managed sales for Benefit Cosmetics and Anastasia Beverly Hills as well as owned and operated her own salon, Jenn’s Studio in SouthPark.

Want to go?

Organic Bronze Bar is located at 2907 Providence Road, Suite 102A. Visit www.organicbronzebar.com or call 980-498-0008 for details.