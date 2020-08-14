Oral surgeons providing $50,000 smile makeover to military heroes

CHARLOTTE — Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery will provide an active-duty soldier or veteran a new smile through the RevitaliZe treatment, a $50,000 procedure, free of charge.

Smiles For Soldiers is designed to improve the health and well-being of a soldier or veteran who suffers from broken, decayed or missing teeth without the means to afford the surgery.

The procedure offers a permanent solution that restores smiles. This full-arch dental implant allows people to smile, eat their favorite foods and find relief from the pain caused by missing or failing teeth — in a single day.

“The Smiles For Soldiers program is our way of giving back to the military veterans and active-duty soldiers who have done not only a great deal for our country but also our community,” said Hunter Dawson, an oral surgeon with Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery. “We are eager to start this life-changing journey with someone who deserves a second chance to smile in confidence.”

Those living in and around Charlotte can apply through Sept. 10 at http://mycenters.com/soldiers. The company will post updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.