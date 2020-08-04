Novant Health publishes cancer survivor book

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has published a book to empower and uplift cancer patients, family members and caregivers with a message of hope.

“The Unexpected Gift: Profiles in Courage from Cancer Survivorship” features 21 first-person essays, including an introduction by Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, a physician and cancer survivor.

“There’s something within us that cannot be quantified, that cannot be easily measured, and that is an individual’s spirit,” Garmon-Brown said. “Cancer itself is not a gift, but how you deal with it can turn into one. Our hope is that these stories will contribute to your resiliency.”

Personal essays explore themes of sharing the cancer experience with one’s community, positive personality traits developing in times of trial, the deepening of faith, taking stewardship of one’s physical wellness and perseverance.

“Interviewing survivors and their families has shown a light of so much goodness in my life as I am sure it will for readers,” said Stuart Horwitz, the book’s editor. “What these spokespeople share, in direct and nontechnical language, is not only inspiring – it is life-changing.”

Proceeds from the book benefit the Novant Health Foundation. Buy it at www.NovantHealth.org/theunexpectedgift, on Amazon or at Novant Health hospital gift shops.