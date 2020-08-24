Novant Health: Don’t put off heart attack or stroke visits

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has joined the American Heart Association’s Don’t Die of Doubt campaign.

Dr. Gary Niess, system physician executive for Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute, said the health system joined the campaign to raise community awareness about the health risks of ignoring symptoms of heart attack or stroke.

“Emergency room visits at Novant Health facilities decreased by approximately 50% once COVID-19 reached our communities,” Niess said. “Unfortunately, patients are arriving to the emergency room gravely ill because they are delaying treatment.”

Novant Health and the American Heart Association urge the public to seek, not delay, immediate care if they are experiencing symptoms of heart attack or stroke. When it comes to heart attack or stroke, every minute matters. Arriving at the hospital within 30 minutes of a heart attack or stroke leads to the best outcomes.

