Nonprofits work to bridge digital divide

Courtesy of Dottie Rose Foundation

CHARLOTTE – As Charlotte-Mecklenburg students start the 2020-21 school year in virtual classrooms, issues of reliable internet service, dependable technology and equal access to tech education continue to deepen.

“These roadblocks to successful virtual education existed before COVID-19, but the pivot to online classrooms, increased unemployment and other factors have amplified inequalities for many of our CMS families,” said Sharon Jones, founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation.

Jones explained the nonprofit community often rallies during uncertain times when traditional agencies are overwhelmed.

Her foundation is partnering with the E2D – Eliminate the Digital Divide to accept laptop and monetary donations through Sept. 30.

E2D refurbishes old donated computers and gets them into the hands of those who need reliable technology the most.

Pat Millen, the founder and CEO of E2D, believes there has never been a more critical time to ensure all families have access to computers and broadband in their homes.

“E2D relies upon generous donations of laptops to help our communities thrive,” Millen said. “If you have an old laptop you aren’t using anymore, we need it. But we also need your friends’, neighbors’, congregations’ computers … every laptop we can get our hands on to solve this critical need right now.”

Charlotteans can help eliminate the digital divide, for the estimated 19% of students who don’t have household computers and internet access, in a number of ways.

“Folks can donate their old laptops, ask friends to donate and encourage their employer to donate,” said Ellie Kincaid, communication coordinator of E2D. “If you don’t personally have a laptop or funds to donate, have a conversation with someone else and tell them about E2D.”

On the web: www.e-2-d.org