Newly opened Rita’s Italian Ice focuses on family

FORT MILL — Melanie Powell decided to open her first Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard to diversify her portfolio and show London, her 11-year-old daughter, what entrepreneurship looked like.

However, the pandemic has presented much more of a learning opportunity for London than originally anticipated.

As Powell began to adapt to the challenge of starting a new business, especially given the restrictions put in place for social distancing and safety precautions, she wanted to ensure her shop is a place where everyone is welcomed like family. Powell’s husband, daughter, mother and brother are helping her do that.

“Our main goal is to just make people feel like they are a part of our family,” Powell said. “This community has welcomed us with open arms. Many of them visit us every day to purchase treats just to make sure we are going to be able to stay in business throughout this pandemic.”

Powell said her brother, Kevin, and her mother, Ms. Evelyn, are crowd favorites.

“My brother and mother never like to meet a stranger,” Powell said. “They remember so much about each of our guests, from their favorite treats, to the special events happening in their lives. To us, our guests are much more than just a transaction.”

The shop is located in Stockbridge Commons at 857 Stockbridge Drive.