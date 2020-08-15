NC Quick Pass customer service centers reopen to customers

CHARLOTTE – NC Quick Pass customer service centers in Charlotte and Monroe have reopened to customers.

All NC Quick Pass locations were temporarily closed to customers effective March 17 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each location has been thoroughly cleaned in preparation for opening. There are new safety protocols to help keep customers and employees safe and healthy. Customers are asked to follow the posted signage that includes wearing a mask.

Other safety protocols in place include:

• Daily temperature check and wellness questionnaire of all staff

• Reduced capacity to accommodate social distancing

• Daily cleaning of public areas

• Periodic cleaning of door handles and tables

• Hand sanitizer available

• Staff stationed behind plexiglass counter

Save a trip to the center by visiting www.ncquickpass.com to pay a bill, update an account, or order a transponder.