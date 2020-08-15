Mecklenburg health partners urge residents not to get complacent about COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health’s latest COVID-19 report showed promising data points regarding community spread, prompting the department, Atrium Health and Novant Health to issue a joint statement encouraging resident to stay the course.

Mecklenburg County reported 22,591 cases as of Aug. 12, an increase of 104 cases from the day prior.

In the past week, an average of 165 people with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized in the county. An average of 6.7% of people tested were positive during that same span. Both of these represent drops over 14 days.

The joint statement from Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health and Novant Health Systems is as follows: