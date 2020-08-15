Mecklenburg County says new solid waste trucks will reduce emissions

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has received $570,387 from the North Carolina Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund to replace three solid waste trucks.

The county said these new trucks will decrease emissions by more than 90% as compared to the older models.

“Mecklenburg County Air Quality spearheaded the effort to identify air quality improvement projects and submit the application in partnership with other Land Use and Environmental Services Agency divisions and departments across the county,” said Leslie Rhodes, LUESA division director. “This project will reduce ozone-forming NOx in Mecklenburg County.”

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality administers the VW Settlement Mitigation Trust Fund, which works to reduce excess pollution caused by emissions control overrides.