Mecklenburg County: RNC had positive COVID-19 tests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County reported Aug. 28 that of the 792 COVID-19 tests taken by Republican National Convention meetings in Charlotte, two attendees and two people supporting the event tested positive.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has issued isolation instructions to those infected and has issued quarantine instructions to their known contacts.

The county also mentioned that at least 62 COVID-19 cases among Mecklenburg residents were connected to higher educational institutions outside of the county.

Mecklenburg County Public Health transferred the cases to health departments where residents are currently living. They are not included in county data.

The county has reported 24,952 cases of COVID-19, including 290 deaths, through 5 p.m. Aug. 26. About three out of four have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week:

• An average of 130 lab-confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 118 confirmed infections.

• An average of 140 people with lab-confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease over the last 14 days.

• An average of 6.4% of people tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19, a decrease over the last 14 days.