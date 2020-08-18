Mecklenburg County launches MeckBetterTogether campaign

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s Department of Social Services has launched MeckBetterTogether to maximize the efforts of child and family caring agencies to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MeckBetterTogether resource list includes services available for children and youth that provide learning opportunities as well as recreational, social and emotional supportive activities. This virtual toolkit also provides support for parents to help manage stress related to reduced income or compromised health due to COVID-19. Programming and services include arts and crafts, child safety, nature activities, nutrition, physical exercise, stress and anxiety, relationship building for families and supplemental virtual learning.

The resource list can be viewed at https://www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Meck-Better-Together.aspx. The webpage will be updated with the most current programs, services and events.

Mecklenburg County is partnering with the likes of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Smart Start, Child Care Resources, Children’s Alliance, Foundation for the Carolinas and Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on the project.