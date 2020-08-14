Mecklenburg County ABC Board donates hand sanitizer to Hope Haven

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County ABC Board received a large donation of hand sanitizer and immediately reached out to community partners to share it.

Hope Haven was grateful to be one of the recipients, since they serve 120 men, women and children at their residential campus on North Tryon Street.

“Our first priority during this time is to keep our residents safe and healthy,” CEO Kristin Blinson said. “This includes providing massive quantities of masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. This donation comes at the perfect time as resources are stretched thin by COVID19.”

The ABC Board invests in nonprofits through its Health & Wellness Grant Program. It has returned $93,607,760 to nonprofits who serve Mecklenburg County residents.

“This donation is just one more example of how they seek to be in partnership with us as we serve people fighting the disease of addiction,” Blinson said.