M/I Homes reports record month

Photo courtesy of M/I Homes

CHARLOTTE – M/I Homes in Charlotte set a record for its best June ever in 35 years. The Charlotte division saw a 69% increase in contracts for new homes during June 2020 compared to June 2019.

“We attribute the gains to a combination of pent-up demand from the start of the pandemic, low interest rates and low inventory of homes for sale,” said Alan Beulah, vice president of sales and marketing at M/I Homes in Charlotte. “That’s all made more buyers consider new home construction. We also work hard to select the right locations for our communities where solo buyers, couples and families want to live.”

Beulah said July is on track to continue the momentum.

M/I has seen increased demand at communities like Selwyn Landing in Charlotte, Allen Mills in Concord, Covington and Bretagne in Indian Land and Walnut Creek in Lancaster. Its latest community, Poplin Grove in Indian Trail, is performing well.

M/I’s results contribute to the strength of new home construction within the Charlotte region’s residential market.

Market share for new home construction in the Charlotte MSA is 20.8% for second quarter 2020, compared to 18.1% for second quarter 2019 and 18% for second quarter 2018, according to the research firm Metrostudy.