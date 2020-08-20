Legion Brewing SouthPark offers vegetarian menu

Clockwise from top left: Eggplant manicotti, pickle board, dip platter and summer harvest salad are among the vegetarian options at Legion Brewing SouthPark. Photos courtesy of Legion Brewing SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Legion Brewing’s Chef Gene Briggs identified the need for vegetarian and adapted by curating special menu items primarily for those looking for plant-based choices.

Because peoples’ tastes and dietary needs differ, the staff is dedicated to creating new dishes seasonally, as well as accommodating any of its signature dishes with substitutions at the customer’s request.

Here are the top food items from Legion’s Brewing SouthPark vegetarian menu:

• Legion Pickle Board – Assorted house-made pickled vegetables and seasonal fruits.

• Eggplant Manicotti – Stuffed with herb ricotta, topped with an heirloom tomato sauce and oven-baked with mozzarella cheese.

• Summer Harvest Salad – Peaches, blueberries, goat cheese, mixed greens and wing rub spiced pecans with a local honey-champagne vinaigrette.

• SouthPark Dip Platter – Artichoke and tomato spread, hummus and pimento cheese, served with house-made citra-hopped pickles, goat cheese stuffed peppadew peppers and crisp flatbread.

Legion SouthPark opened its doors in 2018, following the flagship Plaza Midwood location opening in 2015. With the new, larger space came a diverse, elevated food menu curated by Briggs.

The brewery offers separate menus catering to customers with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free tastes. Legion prides itself on offering alternative options, incorporating produce from local farms and purveyors in its dishes and brewing process.