Latin American Chamber looks for new leader

CHARLOTTE — The Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte is enlisting in Next Stage to help find a new executive director as Rocio Gonzalez has agreed to serve as membership and programs director.

Chair Grace Nystrum wrote to members Aug. 12 that the leadership change aligns with a “renewed mission and vision” it will soon unveil.

“The Charlotte region is a great place to live, and Hispanic / Latino-owned businesses are relocating here,” Nystrum said. “Hispanic entrepreneurs see the same opportunity, and our workforce is becoming more and more diverse by the day. Current conditions are ripe for LACCC to increase its role as a critical hub of this tremendous growth.”