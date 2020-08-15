Lathrop reappointed to state transportation board

Anthony Lathrop

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper has reappointed Charlotte resident Anthony Lathrop to the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Lathrop, who originally joined the board in 2017, will continue to represent Division 10, which is comprised of Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties.

He’ll will work with the N.C. Department of Transportation staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. He serves with 19 others from across the state who represent each of NCDOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.

The governor appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions, while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate President Pro-Tempore each appoint three at-large members.

Lathrop is a partner with the law firm Moore & Van Allen PLLC. He has experience in land use, zoning, commercial litigation, planning and transportation.

He has served in the past as a member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission and chaired the commission from 2014 to 2017. He also served as a trustee of the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund. Lathrop sits on the Charlotte Advisory Board of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.