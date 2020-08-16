Jones Family of Companies bolsters operations team

CHARLOTTE – Jones Family of Companies has added Brian Trent as the new director of supply chain and Leonardo Franzinetti as a new business analyst and IT resource.

Trent has more than two decades of experience in the packaging and supply industry, including a stint as purchasing director at InVue Security Products.

Trent is a recipient of the Legrand Summit Award and a four-time winner of the Legrand New Heights Award, recognizing his leadership and lasting contributions to the industry.

“We needed Brian’s broad base of experience to address all key facets of our supply chain operation,” CEO CP Davis said. “Brian’s strong industry background and technical know-how will make him an invaluable asset. We want to leverage his world class expertise ‘end to end’ from procurement, demand planning and forecasting, to scheduling and customer service.”

Franzinetti comes to Jones recently graduated from Virginia Military Institute with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. He interned as a data scientist with the City of Virginia Beach Information Technology.

“Decision support and rigorous analytical processes and reviews to support our field sales and operations team are absolutely vital as we expand,” said William Moore, sales operations director. “Leo will support our team by providing real time trend analysis and IT support that is crucial to our team’s ability to make sound business decisions. In addition, Leo’s experience with various Business Intelligence systems will add to Jones’ ability to transform data into actionable insights.”