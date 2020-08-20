Input sought for statewide trail network plan

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking input to develop the Great Trails State Plan.

The plan is an effort to identify existing trails and define what actions need to take place to connect them. The plan builds upon local and regional trails to identify one overall trail network that is focused on connections to state parks and populated areas.

The public can provide feedback by taking an interactive map survey and a 10-question survey.

Participants are encouraged to take both surveys by Sept. 30.