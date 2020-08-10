Health center offering drive-thru health event

CHARLOTTE – The C.W. Williams Community Health Center’s sixth annual community health event will feature drive-thru vendor booths and drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The event spans from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Blvd.

Organizers say there will be no out-of-pocket costs and encourage people to bring ID and insurance card if they have insurance.

They will give away free school supplies and groceries (registration is required for groceries), as well as have a DJ and live radio broadcast.

During National Health Center Week 2020, which is observed Aug. 10 to 15, the C.W. Williams Community Health Center will provide back-to-school physicals and immunizations, distribute care kits to the homeless, as well as host its annual community event.

The week celebrates the roles Community Health Centers have played in loss and triumph as well as honors front-line providers, staff, and patients who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.