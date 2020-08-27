Financial analyst was drawn to handyman franchise

Mike Burke

CHARLOTTE – Mike Burke worked in financial analysis and product management before launching House Doctors Handyman of Charlotte. He was working with an executive coach to figure out his next steps when he found out about the franchise.

“House Doctors is a great fit for me and this community because it’s flexible, customizable and focused on growth,” Burke said. “As the needs of our clients change, we can adjust the company to meet those needs and provide top-notch service.”

The franchise has been helping homeowners with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years.

House Doctors Handyman of Charlotte’s friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to show up on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction.

Each handyman is experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. Every job comes with a one-year guarantee.

“People in this community were in need of a high-quality, customer-service focused handyman company,” Burke said. “There are great technicians out there who love to do the work, but aren’t necessarily interested in running a great business.”

His team works with home and property owners in and throughout south Charlotte and the surrounding area, including Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill.

Available services includes general handyman repairs and things like blinds/curtains installation, drywall installation and repair, fence/gate repair, mailbox installation, shutter repairs, bathroom remodeling, carpentry, electrical work, deck repairs, handicap-accessibility installations and product assembly.

“I think it’s important for people to know that House Doctors of Charlotte isn’t your run-of-the-mill handyman company,” Burke said. “”Our technicians are background checked, clean, safe, on time and courteous.”

Need a repair?

Call 980 771-2280, email HD563@housedoctors.com or visit https://housedoctors.com/handyman-charlotte-south/ to learn more.