Doughnut vending machine among treats at new Krispy Kreme shop

CHARLOTTE – Krispy Kreme will open a shop in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood Aug. 25 with an expanded menu that features Original Glazed Doughnut-infused products and a doughnut vending machine outside.

The doughnut vending machine will serve three-packs of made fresh daily doughnuts 24 hours a day.

The expanded menu will include the following:

Scoop sandwiches and hand-spun milkshakes add variety to the menu. Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

• Scoop sandwiches, the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring ice cream scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

• Hand-spun milkshakes made with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry and OREO Cookies & Kreme.

Krispy Kreme South End will also feature a new shop design along with customized artwork inspired by Charlotte’s history. Designed by local artist Gina Elizabeth Franco, the shop features an exterior doughnut mural that includes 72 doughnuts, each with its own special ode to the Queen City, and an interior-facing mural of Charlotte’s skyline.

“Being home to our Global Product & Innovation Center, Charlotte is near and dear to our hearts, so we’re treating our neighbors to special experiences they won’t find at any other Krispy Kreme location,” said Rhianna Simard, district manager.

Throughout grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly give away 120 “Celebration Dozen Tickets” to in-shop guests, which provides one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year.

The shop will open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2116 Hawkins St.

The location will also be home to a new Insomnia Cookies shop, which will serve warm cookies until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Visit www.insomniacookies.com to place an Insomnia Cookies order for delivery until midnight.