David Weekley Homes breaks ground on Waverly Townhome Collection

David Weekley Homes is expected to open Waverly Townhome Collection in October. Photo courtesy of David Weekley Homes

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes has broken ground on Waverly Townhome Collection in the Waverly community.

This new section is part of the second phase of the development at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads.

David Weekley Homes is expected to open for sales in October and will offer 45 two-story townhomes priced from the low $300,000s.

Homes will include 1,600 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage, all featuring open-concept floor plans. Options will include a third-floor bonus room with fourth bedroom and third full bath.

Waverly Townhome Collection will feature a main street area with a public plaza, water features and outdoor dining. Homeowners will be in walking distance to medical offices and adjacent to restaurants and shopping.

Call 980-701-0510 for details.



