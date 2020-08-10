Contractor continuing I-277 work this week

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277, requiring several ramp closures this week.

Daily, beginning at 9 p.m., crews will close the on-ramp from South Boulevard to the outer loop, the on-ramp from Kenilworth Avenue to the outer loop, and the offramp from the outer loop to Kenilworth Avenue (exit 2A). The closure will wrap up 6 a.m. the following day, until Monday, Aug. 17.

Wednesday, beginning at 9 p.m., crews will close inbound lanes from I-77 North to the outer loop (exit 9B), from Clarkson Street to the outer loop, as well as the outer loop to Carson Boulevard (exit 1D). The closure will end at 6 a.m. the following day.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Detour information at www.DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.