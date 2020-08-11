Construction is complete for Stateline Logistics Center

CHARLOTTE – Crescent Communities announced the completion of construction at Stateline Logistics Center, a shallow bay industrial building located off Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.

The center, which is 104,000 square feet, includes 30 dock doors and 2 drive-ins. It offers a 130-foot truck court with trailer parking and car parking.

“Our incoming tenants will benefit from ideal access and visibility with an abundant labor force in a well-established industrial park,” said Brendan Pierce, senior managing director at Crescent Communities.

It is located along I-77 in Lakemont Business Park, at the corner of Lakemont Boulevard and Steele Point Drive.

“Charlotte’s continued growth – especially along the I-77 South corridor – coupled with the lack of comparable shallow bay buildings being delivered to the area, puts Stateline Logistics Center in an ideal position for success,” said Matt Treble of Cushman & Wakefield, the project’s leasing director.