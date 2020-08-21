CMPD responds to uptick in accidental shootings

SCW file photo

By Yustin Riopko

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are encouraging gun owners to think again about how they store their weapons.

CMPD Major Ryan Butler spoke at an Aug. 19 press conference prompted by three accidents just this month involving young people and unsecured firearms. One of those tragedies resulted in the death of a 2-year-old in Charlotte.

“I know that there are a lot of additional stressors everybody is experiencing nowadays,” Butler said, “particularly because of the viral pandemic and all of the baggage that comes with it. But we can’t afford not to take the time to think about these things. This isn’t, ‘Oh, I forgot to put the milk back in the refrigerator.’ This is not, ‘I forgot to close my garage door.’ This is literally life and death.”

A 3-year-old Indian Trail boy suffered a hand injury in July when he found a loaded gun in his father’s sock drawer. The father, a CMPD officer, had hidden the gun there for his wife to use while he was away, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler acknowledged this isn’t a new concern.

“This is something that has gone on, no doubt, as long as we’ve had people who privately possess firearms,” Butler said. “And that’s not an issue as long as you lawfully and legally posses them, safely and responsibly.”

Still, police have seen an uptick in this kind of accident in recent months.

Butler reminded citizens they are legally responsible for securing guns in their homes. The owners in these cases have all been charged with failure to secure a firearm. In the 2-year-old Charlotte boy’s case, there was an additional manslaughter charge.

“We’ve had charges in all the cases of varying degrees,” Butler said. “But that doesn’t bring the 2-year-old back.

“The stakes we’re dealing with are far too severe for people to be cavalier about something like an unsecured firearm.”