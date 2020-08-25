Clark receives Long Leaf Pine for work with formerly incarcerated people

Myra Clark

CHARLOTTE – Myra Clark concluded her 32 years of service to the Center for Community Transitions with one of North Carolina’s top honors: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.

Clark retired as executive director earlier this year after leading the nonprofit for 22 years. CCT helps reduce recidivism and provides people with criminal records and their families tools and resources to rebuild their lives.

“Myra is most deserving of this recognition after a lengthy, distinguished career serving some of our least-appreciated citizens, all while working diligently to afford them a second chance,” said John Tate, former board chair and award sponsor.

Tate and Anne Thompkins, board member and partner with Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, surprised Clark with the Long Leaf Pine award last week outside her Lexington home.

“I got tears in my eyes, and it took a while to sink in,” Clark said. “I knew it was a special honor given to some very special people in North Carolina, and I thought, ‘How could I be the recipient of this?’ Receiving this recognition is so meaningful to me, and I know it’s not bestowed easily.”

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is given to people who give “exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty.”

Tompkins, a former U.S. Attorney, and Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry, supported Clark’s nomination. Hardison commended Clark’s advocacy for “a population that is frankly unpopular in many circles” and said she took “a small, fledgling agency and grew it to be a statewide and in many corners a nationwide model for support.”

“(Clark) empowers program attendees to explore their creativity, address issues that could have led to their incarceration, and take responsibility for one another in their group setting,” Hardison added.

In her letter, Thompkins said Clark was “always the person in the room who knew the most about the criminal justice system.” She added, “Myra also brought compassion and love in her work. She has made the lives of thousands of people better, and in doing so, has made our community better.”

Want to congratulate her?

Those who wish to congratulate Myra Clark can email her at mclark11887@gmail.com or send a note in care of the Center for Community Transitions at PO Box 33533, Charlotte, NC 28233. In place of gifts and an in-person retirement event, CCT’s board of directors is celebrating with an online fundraiser in Clark’s name to benefit CCT.