Children can attend virtual school at Discovery Place

Photo courtesy of Discovery Place

CHARLOTTE – Children in kindergarten through fifth grade can attend school virtually from Discovery Place Science or Discovery Place Nature through a new full-day School Camp program.

Students will participate in their classroom lessons and work on their daily assignments in a quiet space under the supervision of team members. Following the virtual school day, Discovery Place staff will provide science enrichment activities that align with topics in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools curriculum.

“We are excited to serve as a resource for families in our community by providing a learning environment that sets kids up for success during this challenging time,” said Heather Norton, vice president of learning experiences. “Additionally, knowing that school field trips will not be offered during this time, our School Camp provides access for museum exploration and experiential hands-on learning.”

School Camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays beginning Aug. 31. Discovery Place said it has several health and safety procedures in place as it relates to COVID-19.

Visit https://science.discoveryplace.org/ or https://nature.discoveryplace.org/ to enroll.