Chef David Burke expands to Charlotte

David Burke

CHARLOTTE – New York chef and restaurateur David Burke plans to open SkyBar by David Burke on Aug. 7 and RedSalt by David Burke later this summer at Le Méridien Charlotte.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to connect with the Charlotte community through friends and family, and I have been impressed by not only the growth, but the city’s diverse and vibrant culture, culinary and mixology scene,” Burke said.

Located on the rooftop surrounded by views of the skyline, SkyBar by David Burke will showcase modern American cuisine with light bites that include some signature dishes such as maple pepper bacon clothesline, emotional lobster dumplings and crabcake rafts. Signature cocktails will complement the food menu, which will be available poolside.

Off the lobby, RedSalt by David Burke will provide a dining experience that includes cuts of steak prepared using his Himalayan sea salt dry-aging technique. Appetizers, entrees and sides will highlight locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. The space, formerly occupied by Evoke, will feature an upbeat atmosphere set among unique artwork curated by Burke.

Burke became the executive chef of New York City’s River Café at age 26 where he was the first American chef ever to win the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d’Honneur. He has become a familiar guest on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” and is the author of two cookbooks, “Cooking with David Burke” and “David Burke’s New American Classics.’

Burke and his partners at David Burke Hospitality Management own and operate 14 restaurants across the country.

“His groundbreaking culinary technique is world renowned and his vision for elegant, yet approachable dining is truly aligned with Le Méridien,” said Mariah Scott, general manager at Le Méridien Charlotte. “Our hope is to safely and cautiously bring back the warm spirit of Charlotte hospitality while giving local and transient guests alike a one-of-a-kind experience for this summer and beyond.”