Charlotte police ramp up safety measures before RNC

By Yustin Riopko

CHARLOTTE – Police are rolling out safety plans as Republicans prepare to bring their scaled-down national convention to the Queen City.

Steve Brochu, a major with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said during an Aug. 19 press conference that police are ready to minimize the event’s impact on Charlotte’s day-to-day happenings.

“You’ll be able to get to and from your homes no problem,” Brochu said. “You’ll get to businesses that you want to attend to. Just know there’s going to be a little bit more patience involved in getting through where you need to get through.”

Police are also asking for diligence.

“We want to advertise the See Something, Say Something campaign,” Brochu said. “Those of us that live in our community know our community, so if you see suspicious activity, just like you do on normal days, we would ask for that vigilance to be brought across to this event. That helps us dramatically for our security.”

Brochu acknowledged that events of this nature draw protesters, encouraging organizers to reach out to CMPD beforehand.

“We’re prepared to facilitate those First Amendment rights,” Brochu said. “A lot of people reach out to us. We appreciate that information, since we can control traffic, make sure everything’s safe, have the appropriate number of police officers – and so far as the heat out there – bring MEDIC, so we can front-end and make sure we don’t have any unnecessary events or injuries.”

Monday, Aug. 24, in Charlotte, has been designated a National Special Security Event, meaning the U.S. Secret Service will lead planning and security that day.

The U.S. Secret Service has announced that Charlotte will be a no-drone zone throughout the duration of the convention, banning the use of drones in or around the area where the convention takes place.

Republican National Committee business meetings will occur Friday, Aug. 21 through Sunday, Aug. 23. Then on Aug. 24, Monday, 336 Republican delegates will convene to formally nominate president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence as the Republican candidates for the upcoming 2020 election.

For maps and other information about traffic and parking, CMPD directs citizens to its official Twitter @CMPD and the city’s website, charlottenc.gov.