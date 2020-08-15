Charlotte extends deadline for business recovery grant program

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte has extended the deadline to apply for its Open for Business Access to Capital Small Business Recovery program until 5 p.m. Aug. 30.

The program has been expanded to include any local small business that has already received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, Golden LEAF, the City’s Micro Business Relief Fund or other government sources.

Businesses that have already applied do not need to reapply.

To date, the program has issued more than $8 million to 753 small businesses throughout Charlotte neighborhoods.

The program aims to distribute $30 million in federal CARES Act funding to small businesses as part of the City of Charlotte’s Open for Business initiative. Foundation For The Carolinas serves as the administrator and grantmaking partner for the effort.

“We started by addressing the needs of small business owners who were really struggling with no other assistance, and now we are including those businesses that are in need of additional help,” said Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell, Jr. “We’re finding that the need is great and one grant payment is sometimes not enough to keep these small businesses going.”

Funds are issued as grants – that do not have to be repaid – in sums of $10,000 for businesses with five or fewer employees and $25,000 for those with between 6 and 25 employees. Small businesses must be headquartered within Charlotte city limits and must have been affected by the pandemic.

Businesses receiving grants have included convenience stores, small restaurants, hair salons and florists.

“When schools first shut down, it was really tough for us, because school translations make up a large part of our business,” said Ron Ponton, owner of PSquared Linguistics, which received a $10,000 grant from the program. “Thankfully, the Access to Capital Small Business Recovery Grant will help me keep my dream alive. The extra financial cushion will allow me to keep my office and staff running for when things open back up to normal.”

Applications and eligibility requirements are available at www.fftc.org/CLTCityGrant.