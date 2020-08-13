Charlotte companies join fastest-growing firms in Inc 5000

CHARLOTTE — Since launching in 2015, MedShift has hired 28 Charlotte-based employees, grown revenues beyond $10 million annually and expanded its service offerings to over 160 countries worldwide.

MedShift was among more than 40 firms from the Charlotte region included in the Inc 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The medical technology provider ranked 185th with 2,222% growth in the past three years.

“Although there are many ways to successfully rank on the Inc. 5000 list, our company met this goal through following a conservative business model, adapting to the ever-changing external environment and remaining flexible when working with our customers,” CEO Brian Phillips said.

MedShift provides practices aesthetic medical devices through a subscription-based service. It also offers an in-house agency to help firms with communications and marketing.

“Ranking amongst the top 20 fastest growing health companies in the United States is a huge accomplishment for us, as this year alone has brought with it many unexpected situations that forced our company to adapt and remain flexible,” said Victoria Olszowy, vice president of communications and marketing.

South Charlotte companies making the list include SeedSpark (244), ORC Utility & Infrastructure Land Services (1191), Axion Path Inc. (1198), Neo Prism Solutions (2214), InStore Group (2707), TalentBridge (3495) and Horizon Investments (4147).

Other notables include MigWay in Pineville (2,096), SteelPoint in Stallings (3,808) and Spangler Restoration in Indian Trail (4,183).