Center for Community Transitions receives $25K to help clients impacted by incarceration

CHARLOTTE – The Center for Community Transitions received a $25,000 donation from the Bob Barker Company to support its work of helping individuals and families who have had contact with the criminal justice system.

“We’re grateful to the Bob Barker Company for helping us continue providing essential services to those in our community who have been impacted by incarceration,” Executive Director Patrice Funderburg said. “It was a wonderful surprise to receive this generous gift, especially now when nonprofit organizations such as CCT are facing unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

The donation will help support three programs:

• LifeWorks! provides clients practical training, employment seeking assistance and behavioral tools to help them reach their professional and personal goals.

• Families Doing Time offers academic, enrichment and social support to families and children with incarcerated or deported loved ones.

• Center for Women is a 30-bed residential program to help women reenter the community through employment plans, education and vocational training, life skills workshops, counseling and family reunification assistance.