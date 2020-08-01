Burke, William continue leadership of American Heart Association Southeast

CHARLOTTE – Sandra Burke and Chris William will serve the second year of two-year terms on the 2020-2021 American Heart Association Southeast Board of Directors.

The American Heart Association is the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The Southeast region services Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Burke who is retired after 40 years of cardiovascular physiology research experience, has been a member of the Mid Atlantic Board and Greater Charlotte Board. She is a member of the AHA Council for Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis & Vascular Biology as well as serving as past president of the Chicago Metro AHA Board. Burke is also part of the AHA Southeast HBCU Task Force and an AHA Southeast Health Equity Committee Member.

William is a managing director in the Private Client Group for Wells Fargo. He is also a heart survivor who is committed to sharing his experience and the signs and symptoms of heart disease with his colleagues and his community. William has observed and commented on business and public policy in the Carolinas for almost 30 years. He is also the host and co-founder of The Forum for Corporate Conscience, an organization of nearly 150 CEOs that discusses issues around corporate sustainability, ethics and values. He is the immediate past chair of the former Mid Atlantic Board of the Directors and a past chair of the Greater Charlotte Board for the American Heart Association.

Burke and William will work toward reducing heart disease and strokes, the No. 1 and No. 5 leading killers of American men and women.