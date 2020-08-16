Bella Tunno releases the Little Activist Collection

MATTHEWS – Bella Tunno has unveiled the Little Activist Collection as a response to the current world climate.

“The Little Activist Collection highlights the changes we want to see in the world,” founder Michelle Tunno Buelow said. “We want to teach our children to respect the Earth and to treat everyone equally. Let’s start them young. It’s never too early to take a stand for what you believe.”

The Little Activist Collection will be available in Bella Tunno’s signature Wonder Bib and Happy Teether product lines. The collection was designed in bold colors to punctuate the bold statements that the world needs.

In addition to www.bellatunno.com, it will be offered at Nordstrom and Buy Buy Baby.

Bella Tunno is committed to giving one meal to a child for every product sold through their partnerships with Feeding America and the Global FoodBanking Network. They have donated over 4.5 million meals to date.

