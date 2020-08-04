Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital makes big hire for rare tumor program

Dr. Javier Oesterheld welcomes Dr. Giselle Sholler to the team. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital appointed Dr. Giselle Sholler as the director of the Isabella Santos Foundation Solid and Rare Tumor Program.

Sholler served as the director of pediatric oncology research and head of the Pediatric Oncology Translational Research Laboratory at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She will see patients in Charlotte beginning in mid-August.

Sholler is committed to research that will improve treatments for patients, with an ultimate goal of finding a cure for childhood cancer. She shares this vision with the Isabella Santos Foundation.

“The Isabella Santos Foundation’s significant investment in the clinical program at Levine Children’s, coupled with a strong history of community support, was a compelling factor in my desire to join the team and bring new research opportunities to this region,” said Sholler, who is the chair, founder and principal investigator for the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium.

Comprised of researchers at 47 hospitals, the consortium and research lab headquarters are now located at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and will continue to be under Sholler’s leadership.

“Not only is she among the best pediatric oncologists in the world, but her compassion, empathy and commitment to each of her patients is evident through the outpouring of support she has received – and continues to receive – from many benefactors,” said Dr. Javier Oesterheld, specialty medical director at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. “We are looking forward to joining forces with Dr. Sholler to elevate the level of care and access to innovative treatments available to our patients at Atrium Health Levine Children’s.”