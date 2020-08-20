Atrium Health earns props for physician assistants program

CHARLOTTE — The American Academy of PA’s Center for Healthcare Leadership has selected Atrium Health as a 2020-21 Employer of Excellence.

The award program showcases organizations that have implemented practices that create positive work environments for physician assistants and encourage collaborative healthcare provider teams.

“Atrium Health is one of the first in the nation to create a comprehensive, strategic approach for optimizing the role of Advanced Practice Providers,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive. “We launched The Center for Advanced Practice in 2013 at Atrium Health as a way to support, educate and develop our APPs. In doing so, we had a vision of becoming the workplace of choice for APPs who are committed to delivering superior patient care. To be recognized as an Employer of Excellence at this early stage of building our program is a testament to the people leading it and the hard work of our teammates who have made it a success.”