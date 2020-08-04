America’s Solar Company opens office in Charlotte

Photo courtesy of MOXIE

CHARLOTTE – MOXIE has opened a solar installation office at 301 McCullough Drive, Suite 400.

The Iowa-based solar contractor employs nearly 150 employees who promise a high-level of “back-office” expertise when it comes to solar energy system installation. All the steps involved with installing grid-tied systems, including site surveying, system design, material ordering, permitting, interconnection, inspection and solar incentive paperwork are handled in-house, allowing for faster installation.

“We really take pride in the interactions we provide to our customers and understand they’re entrusting us with a significant financial investment,” CEO Jason Hall said. “We make a point to help them realize the benefits of solar energy as soon as possible and we’re there long after the installation is complete to answer questions, provide service and monitor systems for maximum efficiency.”

Despite widespread health and economic uncertainties, MOXIE has continued to steadily grow its solar installation business, which now spans 14 states. This past June, MOXIE recorded its largest sales month.

“Just like everyone we were somewhat uncertain what this new reality would mean for us,” Hall said. “But we’ve got a great group of hardworking individuals that truly believe in what they do and work harder and smarter than anyone to accomplish our overall mission of leading the change to a more sustainable world.”

To mitigate any health risks involved in the solar installation process amid the COVID-19 pandemic, MOXIE offers most of its solar consultations virtually, although it is still providing in-person consultations upon request.

“One thing that will never change is how we continually seek to educate our customers before closing the sale,” President Travis Eichelberger said. “When we take the time to show prospective customers the long-term savings they can have by switching to solar, as well the ways MOXIE supports them in the process, it becomes clear just how smart of an investment solar is for them.”

Visit www.moxiesolar.com or call 855-669-4387 to learn more.